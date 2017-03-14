Miley Cyrus's Dad Billy Ray Just Revealed She'll Drop New Music Soon

Billy Ray Cyrus might have a case of loose lips when it comes to his daughter Miley Cyrus.

Case in point: The former country star revealed Tuesday that Miley has new music in the works ... and she hasn't dished about that to fans just yet. "Looks like it's time to rock n roll @MileyCyrus #happy Excited to hear more of the new stuff !!!!! Turn it loose !," Billy Ray tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of Miley looking very different.

In the snap, which appears to be from a new photo shoot, Miley wears a frilly, soft pink dress, throws her hands up, and lets the wind blow her hair—which is long with ombré ends.

Billy's semi-announcement comes after he tweeted a photo of her wearing a white dress, sparking rumors that she had gotten married to her fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Looks like it's time to rock n roll @MileyCyrus #happy Excited to hear more of the new stuff !!!!! Turn it loose ! pic.twitter.com/6AKzCI9uwX — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 14, 2017

After the Internet went into a tizzy over the shot, Billy later came back and set the record straight, changing the caption on the photo to read, "Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy."

The former country star is like any proud dad, though. He makes it clear that he's rooting for Miley's happiness and gushes over her success, so it's tough to blame him for saying a little too much every now and then.

Meanwhile, Billy got fans—and us—really excited to see what Miley's next music project will be all about. Whenever she does drop her sixth album, it will follow the surprise release of her last project—Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz—which debuted in 2015. As for what direction she'll head with her latest music project, we'll just have to wait and see.

The Achy Breaky Heart crooner did manage to keep that part under wraps.