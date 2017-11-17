Miley Cyrus Debuts Her Sparkly New Converse Collaboration

Platform kicks with plenty of sparkle — consider Miley Cyrus's latest collaboration the one of her dreams.

The "Younger Now" songstress revealed a few of the designs from her upcoming Converse collection on the 'gram Friday, showing off the glittery kicks in four separate posts. "Look what I got!!!!!! The very 1st sample of my collection with @converse !!!! I'm in loooooooooooooooove!!!!!!!!! They r even cuter in person BTW! BB pink glitter staxxxx!," she captioned one snap, which shows her holding up a low-top sneaker with a pink glittery sole and matching shoestrings as she smized in the background.

Next up, she showed off the high-tops from the collab, holding up a white sneaker with pink glittery platform soles and matching shoestrings, while she flashed a smile. "Are you freaking out?!?! Because I am!!!!!! @converse collab! Bubble gum glitter high tops!," she wrote alongside it.

She continued to give fans a glimpse of the collection, posting a photo of herself holding up a white low top shoe with a glittery sole and matching shoestriengs. "MORE of my @converse collab designs coming soon! This is just the 1st round of samples! LOVE! White w/ glitter low tops!," she captioned it.

For her unisex shoe, she skipped the glitter, sharing a snap of the white low top kick that comes complete with a black and white bandana-print sole. "1 more cuz they're just soooo cute! #Unisex @converse collab!"

Something tells us Liam Hemsworth will be rocking those. We can't wait to see what else she has in store!