Miley Cyrus Is Back to Her Wild Ways on Carpool Karaoke

Lately, we’ve seen a more demure Miley Cyrus. Ever since releasing her hit song “Malibu” back in May, she has brought her Bangerz persona down a few notches, even dressing in nondescript sneakers and jeans.

But if you thought the old Miley was long gone, think again. The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s wild side came out to play on Tuesday night’s Caprool Karaoke, with host James Corden cheering her on from the driver’s seat.

In the episode, Corden made use of Cyrus’s tongue, which is now famous, thanks to her twerk-tastic days, to lick postage stamps. The duo also sang the songstress’s best hits, like “Party in the USA” and “We Can’t Stop,” all while the 24-year-old was dressed in a pearl-embellished top with a troll pin.

At the end of the segment, Cyrus thoroughly enjoyed herself, but had an idea of what could have turned her and Corden’s drive into the most epic episode ever, exclaiming: “This would’ve been more fun if we hotboxed this thing.”

Yep, old Miley is here to stay.