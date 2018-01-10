Miley Cyrus Grabs Lunch with Liam Hemsworth in a Bikini Top and Denim Shorts

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are keeping their relationship steamy—literally. The two are currently spending time in Hemsworth’s native Australia (which is experiencing near record-breaking heat), and dressed appropriately for the weather when they stepped out for lunch on Tuesday.

Cyrus dined with her fiancé and friends while showing off her toned abs in a black bikini top and distressed black denim short shorts ($40; levi.com). The singer accessorized with a black crochet bucket bag ($94; veggiani.com), layered gold necklaces, and a dark baseball cap. The fresh-faced star pulled her blonde hair into a messy bun and completed her fuss-free look with gold hoop earrings (shop similar here).

Her fiancé also looked cool and casual in a tee and shorts, showing off his signature scruff.

Media-Mode / Splash News

The two have been taking a break from their usual PDA-filled Instagram posts to enjoy some R&R in Hemsworth’s native country, escaping the U.S.’s bitter cold temps to bathe in the heat. Can you blame them?