Miley Cyrus Wore the Cutest $34 Bikini to the Beach with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus knows one great benefit of having a surfer for a fiancé: It means plenty of beachside dates. The singer accompanied her beau Liam Hemsworth to the beach on Friday in the cutest red bikini top. The best part? It’s still in stock—and only $34.

Cyrus picked a Baywatch-red Rip Curl bralette bikini top (find it in black on Nordstrom) and paired the sporty swimsuit with high-waist light-wash jean shorts (shop similar here). She accessorized with studded sunglasses, black and white Nike sneakers, and a patterned blanket perfect for laying out in the sand. The natural beauty piled her blonde hair on top of her head in a bun and wore minimal makeup for the beachside outing.

DOBN / RMBI / BACKGRID

Hemsworth, of course, looked handsome in his black zip-up wetsuit as he head into the water to catch some waves.

Todd Williamson/Getty

The couple’s sun-filled outing came just days after they made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of Chris Hemsworth’s film, Thor: Ragnarok, in Los Angeles. Cyrus cuddled up to her man on the red carpet as she supported her future brother-in-law.

Swoon.