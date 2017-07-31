Miley Cyrus Wins the Internet with an Epic 'Gram of Her and Barack Obama Hanging Out

Well played, Miley Cyrus.

On Sunday night, Cyrus's fans were beside themselves after the "Malibu" singer shared an epic photo of herself hanging out with none other than former president Barack Obama.

"I never post pap photos but uh ...... @barackobama" Cyrus, 24, wrote alongside the pic of the unlikely duo on Instagram. Dressed in all-black workout gear and a baseball cap, Obama appeared looking cooler than ever walking down the street next to Cyrus, who donned a black bikini top and Adidas leggings.

Sounds too good to be true? That's because it is. There's no doubt that the 'gram, though amazing, is the work of a serious Photoshop pro. There's even a watermark to the right of Obama's left shoulder, but that didn't stop anyone (ourselves included) from fantasizing about a world where Obama and Cyrus actually hit the streets together.

Thanks to Miley for giving us the #squadgoals we never knew we needed!