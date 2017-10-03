Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler Paid Tribute to the Las Vegas Victims in the Most Moving Way

Miley Cyrus used the start of her very own "Miley Week" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to honor the lives lost and people injured during Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting.

Host Jimmy Fallon opened the show with words about the tragedy stating, "This morning we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting—this time in Las Vegas."

"In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world," he continued. "We're here to entertain you tonight and that's what we're going to do." And he did just that, as his remarks gave way to a rendition of Dido's 2013 song "No Freedom" by Cyrus and Adam Sandler.

"In honor of the lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight, & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace, & hopefulness," is how Cyrus captioned a photo of herself onstage on Instagram.

The singer also performed her 2009 hit "The Climb," which she hadn't performed in years. And covering Dido felt nostalgic for Cyrus as well: She originally performed her cover of "No Freedom" in 2015.

Cyrus used "No Love without Freedom ... No Freedom without LOVE ," as the Instagram inscription to a picture of herself and Sandler performing. Poignant words in the wake of a senseless tragedy.