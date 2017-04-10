Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Amazing Abs During a Hike with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are bringing their romance and incredible beach bods to the great outdoors as the weather heats up.

The young lovebirds, who've recently been embroiled in rumors surrounding their marital status after a cryptic Instagram post, looked smitten with each other as they enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles on Thursday with their beloved pooches Mary Jane and Dora.

And while the beautiful scenery was the perfect backdrop to the happy couple's outdoors excursion as they soaked in the sun, we can't help but assume that Miley had Liam's undivided attention, as the "Wrecking Ball" songstress kept cool in the L.A. heat by wowing in red, ab-baring athletic separates.

The 24-year-old's envy-inducing toned tummy was on full display in a tiny red sports bra, which she paired with layers of gold necklaces, a pair of red and white shorts from American Apparel and gray sneakers. The star topped off her workout ensemble with a high ponytail and round sunnies, and clutched a black jacket as she worked up a sweat with her beau.

Her Aussie finance also went casual for the couple's outing, rocking a white t-shirt, black shorts, olive green kicks, and black sunglasses as he spent the day with his love.

Could this picture-perfect pair get any cuter?