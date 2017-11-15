Miley Cyrus’s Toned Abs Are Her Best Workout Accessory

Miley Cyrus was spotted out and about with her pooch on Tuesday in L.A., but in our opinion, her best accessory wasn’t her pup: It was her washboard abs. The singer stepped out to take her dog for a walk sans shirt, and her toned tummy did the talking.

Cyrus stepped out in a yellow and black Umbro sports bra ($15; zumiez.com) and gray Nike sweatpants, rolling them down even further to show off more of her fit figure. The star paired her ab-baring look with black combat boots, layered necklaces, and oversize reflective shades. She wore minimal makeup for the outdoor outing and pulled her hair back into a sleek braided ponytail.

T.Maidana / Splash News

Cyrus, who is currently coaching this season of The Voice, has been spotted out and about lately with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth sporting some suspicious-looking bands on their ring fingers.

We’ll have to stay tuned to find out whether these two have secretly tied the knot.