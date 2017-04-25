Mila Kunis Renovated Her Childhood Home to Surprise Her Parents

Mila Kunis recently surprised her parents with the sweetest gift. With the help of her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the Bad Moms star secretly renovated the Los Angeles condo they've been living in for the past 20 years.

"It kind of looks like Miami Vice circa 1994," Kunis explains in a trailer for the episode of My Houzz that documents the clandestine reno. "I grew up in a very small town in Ukraine, and when I was 9 my family moved into the condo that my parents still live in."

The condo, though functional, was sorely in need of a facelift.

"I wanted to give my parents something special because of all they've done for my brother and me, but I knew I couldn't do it by myself," Kunis says in a statement.

Kunis, along with an L.A.-based designer, transformed the compartmentalized condo into an open, bright space their growing family can enjoy.

"I'm very pregnant, so thank god for Houzz," the 33-year-old says in the clip. Kunis and Kutcher (who produced the episode) welcomed their second child, in December—while the show was filming. The episode shows the couple rolling up their sleeves and participating in the renovation. At one point, a very-pregnant gleefully swings a sledgehammer into a wall.

In the previous episode of My Houzz, Jenna Fischer secretly renovates her sister's home, creating an open, light, family-friendly space. Two more episodes of will debut in the coming months. Each episode documents a well-known, public figure as they surprise a close family member that made a difference in their life with the gift of a renovation. Click here to watch Kunis's episode in full.