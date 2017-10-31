Mila Kunis Wore a Red-Hot Pair of $1,350 Leather Boots Like a Boss

Mila Kunis isn’t one to make subtle fashion statements.

Need proof?

On Monday, the 34-year-old actress headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote A Bad Moms Christmas in Los Angeles wearing one of her boldest looks to date. For her outing, the mother of two kept it fabulous in a black blazer that she styled with an oversize white button-up, which doubled as a dress.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Yes, her loose-fitting combo packed a stylish punch, but we’re particularly smitten over her shoes. Kunis turned to Fendi for a badass pair of red leather over-the-knee boots ($1,350; nordstrom), the same pair Kendall Jenner wore on the runway and in the brand’s fall 2017 campaign.

Last week, the star made headlines thanks to her super-cute matching lob with BFF Kristen Bell. "Friendship haircuts," they captioned the sweet snap.

Friendship haircuts.💕💖💕💖 #badmomsxmas #milakunis A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Talk about upping the fashion and beauty ante.