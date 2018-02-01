Mila Kunis's Cozy Sweater Has Her Family on It, and It's Freakin' Adorable

Although Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are notoriously private when it comes to their two children, apparently the Bad Moms star doesn’t object to repping the fam across her chest.

The 34-year-old actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a pair of faded skinny jeans, gray Oxford sneakers, a black blazer, and (the crème de la crème) a white graphic sweater featuring a black-and-white drawing of herself, Ashton, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1, under which it reads “Los Kutchers” in black lettering.

SHADES/MEGA

SHADES / MEGA

Please tell us Ashton has one too.

In January, Mila was honored with the 2018 Woman of the Year Award by Hasty Pudding Theatricals, an accolade celebrating Kunis’s “lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”

We bet the Kutcher clan is so proud of their award-winning matriarch. Judging by the clever sweater, we’d say the feeling is mutual.

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

Stay cool, Kutchers!