Mila Kunis Just Debuted Her Sexiest Hairstyle Yet

Fact: Mila Kunis always has good hair.

We lived for those boho half-updos she worked onscreen as Jackie in That 70's Show, and her rich brunette tone has reached somewhat of an iconic status—at least with our hairstylist, who constantly has to deal with us waving a picture of Mila's color in their face as we beg them to recreate it on our own strands.

No surprise here that the shoulder-grazing lob she just debuted is equally as enviable.

Fresh #haircut for #MilaKunis❤️#makeup by @muatraceylevy#hairbyrenatocampora A post shared by Renato Campora🇮🇹🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@renatocampora) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Yesterday, Kunis's hairstylist Renato Campora posted a photo of her new cut to Instagram, which we promptly screenshotted and texted to our mane man. Her ends were chopped at somewhat of an angle to complement her face shape, then swept to the side and styled in soft curls. Her makeup artist Tracy Levy finished the effect with a smoldering copper eye, and sheer petal lip.

Kunis previously went for a bob back in July, when she stepped out in a one-level style—check our celebrity hair makeover gallery for proof—but we're loving the super-fresh vibe the angled shape gives off, not to mention, the versatility. It's a cut that looks great both straight and in Hollywood waves as pictured, though we imagine the soft layers air-dry beautifully.