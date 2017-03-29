Mila Kunis Hits the Red Carpet for the First Time Since Giving Birth

From the looks of it, motherhood definitely becomes Mila Kunis.

Almost four months after giving birth to her son Dimitri in November, the radiant star made her first red carpet appearance Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. There, along with promoting the Christmas time follow-up to Bad Moms, Kunis get real about the trials and joys of life with two kids.

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

"You forget what sleepless nights are like. I remember guys, talk to me," the That '70s Show alum—who wore a black V-neck wrap-style top, black culottes, and Santoni “Brigitte” sandals to the event—admitted to E! News of the early morning wake-up calls after welcoming her now 3-month-old baby boy.

Kunis revealed that having two little kids has definitely cut into date nights with husband Ashton Kutcher and redefined her idea of a girls' night out to being out "past 9 p.m.," but also said that she loves watching the special bond grow between her 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and her little brother.

"She loves it. She loves her brother," the 33-year-old said. "She wants him to sleep in her room and doesn't get jealous or envious. She's great. We got very lucky."

RELATED: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are Too Cute on First Post-Baby Outing

Kunis returns to the big screen as a "bad mom" when the sequel A Bad Moms Christmas comes to theaters in November.