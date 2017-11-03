How Mila Kunis Trolls Vice President Mike Pence Once Every Month

Mila Kunis is unhappy with the current political climate, and she found a productive way to demonstrate her discontent. The Bad Moms Christmas star stopped by Conan on Thursday and talked about the expert way she’s been protesting Vice President Mike Pence.

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do, and so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood,” Kunis told O’Brien. “Every month to his office he gets a little letter that says like, ‘An anonymous donation has been made in your name.’”

“I don’t look at it as a prank. This is just like, I strongly disagree and this is my little way of showing it. It’s a peaceful protest, exactly,” she said.

Kunis isn't the only one participating in the strategy, which gained traction as a movement since the 2016 election. Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 22 last year, the organization saw more than 50,000 individual donations that referred to Pence.

Trolling in honor of Planned Parenthood is the best kind of trolling.