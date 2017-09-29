Mila Kunis Pairs Her New Lob with the Coolest Jumpsuit-Sweater Combo

Mila Kunis said hello to a fresh new shoulder-grazing lob earlier this week and the actress is showing it off well.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old mother of two hit the streets of L.A. in a comfortable ensemble we want to replicate this very second. For her outing, she turned to comfortable white espadrille shoes and paired them with a loose-fitting denim jumpsuit that looks just like the item of clothing we wish we could wear day in and day out.

Kunis paired the one-piece with a slouchy off-white polka-dot cardigan and rounded sunglasses.

Shutter / Splash News

This week, we also learned that when it comes to keeping the flames of love with beau Ashton Kutcher lit, it all boils down to food. “I took all the time,” she told Today Food. “I’m very much a home cook. Recently, I’ve been on a vegetarian kick at the house because I’m trying to cut down on the amount of red meat that my husband consumes. I’m trying to make flavorful, vegetarian meals.”

Goals.