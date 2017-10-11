Mila Kunis's Cropped Sweater Is Perfect for an Unseasonably Warm Fall

Autumn arrived nearly three weeks ago and since we've been wanting to ship out trench coats and leather boots. But alas, the weather's been pushing 80-degrees on both coasts. So what can you do with such odd temps? Are open-toed shoes still OK? Will we be judged for wearing a scarf?

We don’t have the answers, but Mila Kunis clearly does.

The 34-year-old actress and mother of two stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday in what we can only describe as the perfect summer in October look.

Kunis broke out a pair of ripped skinny jeans and white low-top Converse ($55; bloomingdales.com)—both suitable for either summer or fall. Her top, however, elevated the Bad Moms star from smart-dresser to seasonal style icon.

Mila straddled the line between summer and fall in a cropped cable-knit sweater that bore a swath of her toned abs. The casual-cool garment also bore a tear near the hem, giving it a worn-in look that complemented the actress’s all-over laid-back weekday vibe.

Kunis, who kept her phone to her ear during the stroll, showed off her chic new lob in the transitional ensemble, her only accessory a pair of dark shades.

MEGA

We’ll be taking a cue from Mila in the coming weeks and breaking out cropped sweaters galore. Long live the October crop!