See Birthday Girl Mila Kunis's Stunning Transformation from Teen Queen to Glowing Mom

Happy birthday to new mom Mila Kunis! The actress turns 34 today, and life couldn’t be more different from when she first came to America from the Ukraine with her family at age seven.

Kunis got her first big break at age 15 on That ’70s Show as the headstrong Jackie, whose on-and-off relationship with Ashton Kutcher’s character Kelso fueled loads of drama. The fictional lovebirds eventually decided that the time wasn’t right for them but planned to end up together, and in a happy case of art imitating life, the two stars reconnected years later. They welcomed a daughter, Isabelle Wyatt, in October 2014 and later a son, Dimitri Portwood, in November 2016.

Her career has been equally busy—Kunis impressed audiences and critics alike with roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Black Swan, Ted, and Bad Moms, as well as her on-going gig as the voice of Meg Griffin on Family Guy. We’ve watched Kunis grow both personally and professionally over the years, and these photos prove just how far she’s come—just check out her red and purple highlights from 2000!

