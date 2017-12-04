Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Look Like Newlyweds on the Red Carpet

It has been two years and counting since Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher tied the knot, but the longtime couple could have fooled us for newlyweds. On Sunday evening, the pair put on an amorous display while walking the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize Awards.

The former That ‘70s Show co-stars, who are known for dishing on married life and parenting their two kids, Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, appeared to have left their mom and dad duties at home for date night at the NASA Ames Research Center bash.

Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Gazing into her husband’s eyes, Kunis captured our attention in a romantic gown that has us already looking forward to spring. Gathered into soft folds and billowing out at the ankles, the dress's floral skirt was complemented by a sheer black bustier top with strategically-placed panels.

Miikka Skaffari/Gety

While the mom of two’s ensemble was quite the show-stopper, her loved-up glow proved to be her best accessory, as she dressed up her gown with diamond studs, a voluminous updo, and rosy makeup.

Meanwhile, a completely smitten Kutcher couldn’t help but share a laugh with his wife while donning a black suit topped off with a crisp bow tie.

Can these two look anymore in love? #RelationshipGoals.