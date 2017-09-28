Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Perfect Date Night Involves a Stiff Drink

It's no secret that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are pretty much Hollywood couple goals. From sharing their first kiss on the set of That '70s Show to their two adorable kids, they're too cute—and very relatable.

When they're not hitting red carpets or on movie sets, the two live a normal life, which includes lots of cauliflower rice and stiff cocktails. "I cook all the time," Kunis told Today Food. "I'm very much a home cook. Recently I've been on a vegetarian kick at the house because I'm trying to cut down on the amount of red meat that my husband consumes. I'm trying to make flavorful, vegetarian meals."

Like most men, Kutcher is not a huge fan, but she's just looking out for him. "We have to worry about our cholesterol, okay, guys?"

While she may be in charge of preparing healthier meals for her husband and daughters, Kutcher is the bartender of the family. "He's a heavy pour," she said. "I'm like, 'Baby, just make it light.' His version of light and my version of light are two different things.""

On nights when they can get some solid one-on-one time, Kunis says that their ideal date night would be something super low key. "It would probably be some sort of take-out or I would make dinner...we'd sit and maybe talk for a couple of hours, or watch mindless, pointless television," Kunis said. "Any version of The Bachelorette, The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise, Homeland, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead—those are our staples."