Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Kids Make an Adorable Public Appearance

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are excellent at keeping their private life, well, private. Since welcoming daughter Wyatt Isabelle in October 2014 and son Dimitri Portwood in November of last year, they’ve told many a hilarious story about their home life, but we've rarely gotten a glimpse of the adorable kiddos—until now.

The young (and sports-obsessed) family is currently in Budapest, Hungary, where they brought their kids into the stands to watch the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships. Little Wyatt sat on her dad’s lap in a pair of pink headphones, while Dimitri sat with Mom while looking very engaged in what was happening down in the pool.

While this is a rare look at the kids at a public event, we’ve heard plenty about them from dad Kutcher. Earlier this year, the father of two revealed that they were prepared to name their son “Walt,” until Kunis’s intuition kicked in. “I think Donald Trump is going to become the president and I think our baby’s name is Dimitri,” she told her husband, and was right on both accounts.

Kutcher has also shared that 2-year-old Wyatt thinks her little brother is her own baby. “She loves this baby, maybe more than me. It’s like borderline,” he joked to Ellen DeGeneres. “At some point I’m going to have to explain to her that he’s not really her baby, and I don’t know how I’m going to do that.”

