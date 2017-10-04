Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Aren’t Giving Their Kids Christmas Gifts This Year

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are committed to raising unspoiled and socially conscious children, and their ideas on Christmas gifts reflect just that. The mother of two, who stars in the upcoming sequel A Bad Moms Christmas, told Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband won’t be giving 3-year-old daughter Wyatt or 1-year-old son Dimitri any gifts this Christmas.

“We’re instituting [no presents] this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn’t really matter,” she said. “Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2, and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything—it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty

“We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you—if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation to the children’s hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want,’” Kunis added.

The parents and former That ’70s Show co-stars reaffirmed their dedication to raising open-minded kids. “We’re not going to raise a—holes. There are enough a—holes in the world!” she said. “We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there are some nice people.”

Kunis also talked about her own holiday traditions as a kid. “I come from communist Russia, where you’re not allowed to be happy, so my holiday traditions are ‘be quiet,’” she joked. “Coming to America is when you realize Christmas has a magical quality to it.”

“As far as tradition goes, my family’s big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it’s Easter, which we’ve now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn’t matter. It’s all family time, but having kids, we’re building up our own little versions of tradition.”