Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Aren’t Giving Their Kids Christmas Gifts This Year

X
by: Olivia Bahou
October 4, 2017 @ 3:15 PM

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are committed to raising unspoiled and socially conscious children, and their ideas on Christmas gifts reflect just that. The mother of two, who stars in the upcoming sequel A Bad Moms Christmas, told Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband won’t be giving 3-year-old daughter Wyatt or 1-year-old son Dimitri any gifts this Christmas.

“We’re instituting [no presents] this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn’t really matter,” she said. “Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2, and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything—it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty

“We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you—if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation to the children’s hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want,’” Kunis added.

The parents and former That ’70s Show co-stars reaffirmed their dedication to raising open-minded kids. “We’re not going to raise a—holes. There are enough a—holes in the world!” she said. “We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there are some nice people.”

Kunis also talked about her own holiday traditions as a kid. “I come from communist Russia, where you’re not allowed to be happy, so my holiday traditions are ‘be quiet,’” she joked. “Coming to America is when you realize Christmas has a magical quality to it.”

RELATED: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Perfect Date Night Involves a Stiff Drink

“As far as tradition goes, my family’s big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it’s Easter, which we’ve now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn’t matter. It’s all family time, but having kids, we’re building up our own little versions of tradition.”

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

And how does Wyatt feel about the baby? Is Wyatt jealous, or is Wyatt accepting? Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby, and at some point, I'm going to have to explain to her it's not really her baby. She loves the baby so much. She's like, it's like Of Mice and Men. She's like, "I love you, and hug you, and squeeze you, and name you George." And I'm like afraid, she's like Lenny. You're gonna like squeeze the baby's head off, honey. [MUSIC] So we're on our way to the date night, and Mila turns to me, she goes. So I think Donald Trump's gonna become the President, and I think our baby's name is Dimitri. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] She's my wife, so that's just what it is, everything she says is right. [APPLAUSE] She's always right. Two weeks later I got home from work and for some reason the name just stuck in my head. And I was like, I think Dimitri's the name of the baby. And she was like, I know, right. And I was like, Yeah, tha's it. [MUSIC] Ready? Ready, go. All right, you gotta look there, yeah. Okay, okay. All right. A bunch of numbers are happening. [BLANK_AUDIO] [LAUGH] Yep, yep, that's the Heimlich, Heimlich. All right, [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top