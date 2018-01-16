Mila Kunis Just Received a Major Acting Honor to Kick Off 2018

Mila Kunis wasn’t one of the stars to receive an award at last week’s Golden Globes, but she’s kicking the year off with a different prestigious honor. On Tuesday, the actress and mom of two was given the 2018 Woman of the Year Award by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States.

Kunis was bestowed with the group’s highest honor, which is given to performers who “have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Previous winners include Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, and Octavia Spencer.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“We could not be more excited to give Mila Kunis our Woman of the Year award! We have been watching her on both the big and small screen since we were young and can’t wait to celebrate her achievements in a truly unique and memorable way,” Hasty Pudding theatricals co-producer Annie McCreery said in a statement.

To accept the honor, Kunis will lead a parade through Cambridge, Mass. on Jan. 25 before she takes the seat of the house in a public celebratory roast. After she survives the ridicule, Kunis will receive the honor at Farkas Hall in the heart of Harvard Square at 4 p.m. Following the presentation, Kunis will host a press conference that will be live-streamed on social media.

Congratulations, Mila!