Mika Brzezinski Adresses Donald Trump’s Tweets on Morning Joe

On Thursday, Donald Trump targeted Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski in his latest Twitter rant. In two separate tweets, President Trump flung insult after insult, placing some choice words before Brzezinski’s name, including “crazy” and “low I.Q.” But, perhaps, the lowest blow was when he accused the 50-year-old of “bleeding from a facelift.”

Brzezinski threw shade back at Trump, tweeting a photo of a box of Cheerios that reads, “Made for little hands.” However, on Friday’s episode of Morning Joe, Brzezinski addressed POTUS’s mean messages in-depth.

Before launching into the subject at hand, Brzezinski noted that she and her husband, Joe Scarborough, canceled their family vacation to Boston for the Red Sox game because they didn't want to expose their children to the inevitable circus that would ensue.

Host Willy Geist asked Brzezinski about what happened in last 24-hours, and she responded: “It’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country…I’m fine. My family brought me up really tough. But I am concerned once again what this reveals about the President of the United States. It’s strange.”

Scarborough jumped into the conversation and discussed how bruised Trump’s ego becomes when strong women call him out. “He for some reason takes things so much more personally with women,” he said. “He’s so much more vicious with women. He always goes after Mika and it’s always personal…he attacks women because he fears women.”

Brzezinski told the audience about her recent personal tragedies, like the loss of her father and her mother suffering two heart attacks, and Trump’s tweets weren’t on the list. “The President’s tweets don’t bother me one bit, but it does worry me for our country.”

She continued: “It’s unbelievably alarming that our president is so easily played. What’s that saying to our allies and our enemies? We have a much bigger problem on our hands.”

And in case you were wondering, Brzezinski is not sorry for her joke on Thursday’s show. “I thought it was hilarious,” she said. “I still do. I stand by my joke.”

Stay tuned for Trump’s response—we have a feeling it won’t take long. Watch the entire interview above.