Michelle Williams’s Louis Vuitton Jewelry Campaign Is Here–and It’s Gorgeous

The first look at Michelle Williams as the face of Louis Vuitton's new jewelry campaign is here, and it proves yet again that the actress is all kinds of ethereal.

On Wednesday the fashion house released an image of its muse from the campaign. of famed fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, Williams smiles earnestly as she looks off into the distance and models pieces from the Blossom BB jewelry collection. The Manchester by the Sea star shows off a rose gold necklace embellished with a white flower pendant as well as a variety of delicate bracelets featuring similar designs that are homages to Vuitton's Monogram flowers.

"I love this fun and colorful collection, with its allure and originality. It is classic and elegant at the same time," the mom-of-one said of the launch in a statement.

According to the brand, the new Blossom BB line "comes in a miniature format and bold, unexpected colors brimming with freshness, gentle fun and good cheer."

We can't wait to see the pieces when the stunning campaign officially debuts in magazines in February.