Michelle Williams Has a New Boyfriend—and a Diamond Ring on Her Wedding Finger

Michelle Williams has a new man in her life! People confirmed that Williams is dating New York financial consultant Andrew Youmans. And the outlet also points out that Williams has recently been sporting an enormous diamond on her left hand's ring finger.

Williams has worn the heart-shaped ring at her last few red carpet events, including while out with her pal Busy Phillips at Sunday's Golden Globes and the L.A. premiere of All the Money in the World in December.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

When asked about if it was an engagement ring, Williams told People it was "beautiful jewelry," which is hard to deny, though it's unclear whether or not it's symbolic of more than a choice of accessory.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

There's no word yet on how long Youmans and Williams have been dating, but they've been spotted together on and off since July 2017, when they strolled around Rome together while sampling the local fare.