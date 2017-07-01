In Case You Were Wondering, Michelle Rodriguez’s Fast and Furious Comments Weren’t About Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is weighing in on his Fast and Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez's criticism of the popular action franchise.

After the actress made headlines on Tuesday with claims that she "might have to say goodbye" to Fast and Furious unless they "show some love to women of the franchise," Diesel, who plays Dominic Ortiz, took to Instagram to show his solidarity for his female co-star.

"Proud of our saga...but we must try to reach higher each time," the actor captioned a clip of the pair chatting about the franchise with their arms wrapped around each other.

He continued: "The challenge is what makes it fun. It's also why this saga has reached the level that it has...you have been the best fans in film history and are forever grateful...Dom and Letty."

In the video, Rodriguez reassured fans that her comments were in no way directed at her on-screen husband. "Vin, for many years you've been the biggest supporter of strong women," she gushed.

When the 49-year-old reached over and kissed her head, she continued to pile on the praise: "And I've always appreciated that about you throughout the years. And just know if I ever post anything, that's not you I'm talking to."

Chuckling, he responds, "Of course it's not me."

The ninth installment of Fast and Furious hits theaters in 2019.