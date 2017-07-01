In Case You Were Wondering, Michelle Rodriguez’s Fast and Furious Comments Weren’t About Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is weighing in on his Fast and Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez's criticism of the popular action franchise.
After the actress made headlines on Tuesday with claims that she "might have to say goodbye" to Fast and Furious unless they "show some love to women of the franchise," Diesel, who plays Dominic Ortiz, took to Instagram to show his solidarity for his female co-star.
"Proud of our saga...but we must try to reach higher each time," the actor captioned a clip of the pair chatting about the franchise with their arms wrapped around each other.
He continued: "The challenge is what makes it fun. It's also why this saga has reached the level that it has...you have been the best fans in film history and are forever grateful...Dom and Letty."
In the video, Rodriguez reassured fans that her comments were in no way directed at her on-screen husband. "Vin, for many years you've been the biggest supporter of strong women," she gushed.
When the 49-year-old reached over and kissed her head, she continued to pile on the praise: "And I've always appreciated that about you throughout the years. And just know if I ever post anything, that's not you I'm talking to."
Chuckling, he responds, "Of course it's not me."
RELATED: Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Quit Fast and Furious If They Don't "Show More Love to the Women"
The ninth installment of Fast and Furious hits theaters in 2019.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Just when you didn't think you could get any better, huh? Here we go. The only thing more ridiculous than Furious 7's over the top action is it's box office numbers. Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and company took the 14 year franchise to new heights with a record-breaking weekend at the box office. The film took in $143 million domestically bringing its worldwide total to $384 million. That is the biggest domestic opening for a movie in April by a longshot. The previous record holder, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, brought in 95 million dollars. That makes it the ninth biggest opening at the US box office ever. And it slid in behind Spiderman 3 and in front of The Twilight Saga: New Moon. The Fast & Furious franchise is already known for being one of the most ethnically diverse blockbusters around at Furious7 holding a 75% minority audience. This means that if you were to subtract the white moviegoers, the film still would have brought in. A solid $108 million, showing movie execs you don't need to target a caucasian audience to make top tier box office numbers. This film also got a bump from fans wanting to see Paul Walker in his last performance. The actor has been a staple of the franchise, but died in a 2013 car crash while on the fifth. Film was still in production. Furious 7's debut weekend is also the highest grossing weekend of 2015 so far. Knocking 50 Shades of Grey from the top spot.