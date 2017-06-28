Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Quit Fast and Furious If They Don’t “Show More Love to the Women”

Michelle Rodriguez is standing up for the way women are portrayed in the Fast and Furious movies. The actress, who has been with the franchise since the very first film in 2001, plays an integral role as Letty Ortiz, but she isn’t exactly satisfied by her character’s storyline—nor the plot lines given to other women in the films.

On Tuesday, she celebrated the release of The Fate of the Furious on DVD with an Instagram post of her time on set and a message to the producers. “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise,” she wrote.

“It’s been a good ride & I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years … One Love.”

While Rodriguez has played an increasingly larger role throughout her time in the franchise, she still remains a supporting character to a largely male cast, as does her female co-star Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones fame.

Here’s hoping the actress gets the Letty-centric storyline that she deserves.