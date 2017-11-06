Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals Every Woman She's Talked to Has Been Sexually Harassed

Michelle Pfeiffer is the latest actress to speak out against the film industry's rampant sexual harassment problem.

In a recent interview with BBC, the Murder on the Orient Express star revealed that although she's never worked with Harvey Weinstein, every woman she's talked to has experienced some form of abuse at the hands of Hollywood's power brokers.

"I have never worked with Harvey," Pfeiffer, 59, told the British news organization. "I have had some experiences, and I have to say, since this has all come out there really hasn't been one woman that I've talked to who hasn't had an experience. And it just really goes to show you how systemic the problem is."

The Oscar-nominee continued: "I know I'm having conversations with women I've known my whole life and we have never discussed this and it is coming out."

And she hopes this break in silence will lead to change for future generations. "There's a lot of reflection going on with men and women," the actress said.

Catch Pfeiffer in Murder on the Orient Express in theaters Nov. 10.