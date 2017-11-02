Michelle Pfeiffer Deserves All the Red Carpet Attention in This Glittering Silver Prada Dress

Murder on the Orient express is one of the year’s most hotly anticipated films and with its release comes movie premieres, which subsequently come with phenomenal red carpet moments.

The latest example? Michelle Pfeiffer, who hit up the film’s London premiere on Thursday to deliver a best-dressed-worthy look in a silver lamé drape-shoulder Prada gown that complemented her beauty perfectly. She styled it with matching silver platforms and a magnificent level of confidence.

This week, the 59-year-old actress, who recently also made an epic return to film with Mother!, told the New York Times she’s afraid of failure.

“Every new part I do I’m afraid I’m going to fail. I’m afraid I’m disappointing my director and you should have gotten someone else,” she said.

Well, Michelle, when it comes to the red carpet you’re seriously winning.

VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Was the Chicest Person at the Venice Film Festival

The Murder on the Orient Express cast is impressive and includes Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh, and Johnny Depp—all of whom arrived looking chic AF.

Scroll down to see the best looks from the film’s London premiere.