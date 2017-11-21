Michelle Pfeiffer Just Copped Kim Kardashian's Hair Color

Michelle Pfeiffer is having a major moment right now and we’re so here for it.

The three-time Oscar nominee took a four-year break from the spotlight in 2013, returning to the silver screen in 2017 with roles in a quartet of notable films: Murder on the Orient Express, Mother!, The Wizard of Lies, and Where Is Kyra?

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

These days, the 59-year-old is hard at work filming the sequel to Ant-Man (Ant-Man and the Wasp) alongside co-star Michael Douglas on a beach in Hawaii (hello, actor perks!).

On Sunday, Douglas and Pfeiffer were spotted on set (an idyllic Hawaiian beach) and the latter looked completely unlike the golden-haired icon we know and love.

Standing beside Douglas, who was clad in a blue button-down and khakis, Pfeiffer wore a long Camilla caftan with a bold and chaotic print—but it’s not her outfit that made us do a double take … Michelle was rocking long white platinum strands!

TheImageDirect.com

It’s unclear whether Pfeiffer dyed her hair for the role or is wearing a wig (what we'd venture to guess), but either way, we LOVE this color on her.