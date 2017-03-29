This Is Why Michelle Pfeiffer “Disappeared” from Hollywood

March 29, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

If you’ve noticed a Michelle Pfeiffer-sized hole in your heart the last few years, you’ll be happy to know that the timeless beauty is ready to return to Hollywood. The 58-year-old sat down with Darren Aronofsky for Interview magazine Q&A session, and she told the famed director just why she left in the first place.

“Well, the first thing that comes to mind is I'm an empty nester now. I've never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I'm a more balanced person honestly when I'm working,” she said. “But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhirable. And then ... I don't know, time just went on. And now, you know, when the student is ready, the teacher appears. I'm more open now, my frame of mind, because I really want to work now, because I can.”

With upcoming roles in HBO’s The Wizard of Lies as Bernie Madoff’s wife Ruth and then Aronofsky’s Mother! and a new adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, it’s safe to say she's well on her way back into the spotlight. But still, Pfeiffer admits that she still feels like a “fraud.”

“I didn't have any formal training. I didn't come from Juilliard. I was just getting by and learning in front of the world. So I've always had this feeling that one day they're going to find out that I'm really a fraud, that I really don't know what I'm doing.”

With her three Oscar nominations under in mind, we’d have to politely disagree.

