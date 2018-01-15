Michelle Obama Looks Ageless in White Bikini and Daisy Dukes During Miami Vacay

It’s bikini season for Michelle Obama.

While most of the country faced freezing temperatures this week, the former first lady and her eldest daughter, Malia, headed to Miami Beach to take in some rays and waves.

With one-time president Barack Obama nowhere in sight, the pair took advantage of the holiday weekend, courtesy of a relaxing mother-daughter getaway.

The 53-year-old looked ageless, sporting a white string bikini top that displayed her washboard abs, while matching cut-off shorts complemented her toned legs.

Samantha Lee/Splash News

Obama trudged through the sand with her entourage, topping off her beach attire with a playful bandana and large gold hoop earrings. Oversize black sunglasses also made a major statement, shielding her eyes from the intense Florida rays.

Color us envious as we brave the cold in our puffer jackets and layers of cashmere!