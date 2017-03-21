Michelle Obama Welcomes the First Day of Spring with Bo and Sunny

Michelle Obama is on the move! The former First Lady celebrated the first day of spring on Monday with a walk around Kalorama, her new upscale Washington, D.C. neighborhood, with her family's two dogs, Sunny and Bo.

"Look who has a spring in their step! Celebrate the #FirstDayOfSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving," Obama wrote alongside a photo of the two Portuguese Water Dogs which she shared on social media.

The Obamas first welcomed Bo (now 8) into the family in 2009, after receiving the handsome pup as a gift from Sen. Edward Kennedy. Sweet Sunny, 4, joined the ranks in 2013.

The last time we saw the former FLOTUS with her furry companions was in January, when she shared a video of her last walk around the White House with Sunny and Bo trotting along at her heels.

We trust that the dogs have had no trouble adjusting to life in their beautiful new 8,200-square-foot home—even if it isn't 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.