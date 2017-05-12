Michelle Obama Stepped Out Wearing an Actual Corset

Michelle Obama’s post-White House style keeps getting better and better. The former First Lady has loosened up since her days at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re loving every minute of it.

On Friday, MObama spoke at the Partnership for a Healthier America Summit, taking the stage in an actual corset. The former FLOTUS fashioned the wide waist-cinching belt (shop similar here) over a chic A-symmetrical striped top and black pants, finishing off the look with pointed-toe pumps and loose, undone waves.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

At the summit, Obama spoke about life after the White House. “We’re not done, we’re just breathing, y’all. Let us breathe,” she joked, according to People. “I got one kid going to college and another one just being 16.”

The former First Lady said that she and Barack are carefully planning their next chapter. “I want to be strategic,” she said. “But I want the folks here to know that my commitment to these issues are real. This didn’t have anything to do with me being first lady.”

“When you hear me getting riled up in this chair, it’s not politics, it’s parenting that’s really moving me,” she said. If everyone in Washington, “operated from that place, these issues would be so clear.”

And FLOTUS confirmed what we all want to hear: She’s not going anywhere. “You’ve got me as a partner as long as I can be of use.”