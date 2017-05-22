Michelle Obama Wears Bubblegum Pink to Play Tourist in Tuscany

May 22, 2017 @ 7:45 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

Though we miss seeing her every single day, we're so happy that Michelle Obama is out in the world living her absolute best life. The former First Lady is currently on vacation in a small hill commune town in Tuscany called Montalcino—giving us all the inspiration we need for our upcoming summer looks.

Photographers snapped Obama in a Teija pink one-shoulder, pinstripe top ($397; matchesfashion.com), and distressed white denim before she headed to dine with some friends. The ensemble was the definition of chic, though that's honestly a given at this point with the erstwhile FLOTUS.

Her getup was completed with functional yet fly sandals, a practical cross-body bag, metal bangle, hoop earrings, and great shades.

We're hoping Obama takes to Instagram and Twitter to post a few photos of her trip, as she hasn't shared anything since her touching Mother's Day post to her very own mama last week. We're taking screenshots of her Tuscany pictures as we speak and putting #summergoals on them, so we don't forget. Memorial Day outfit inspo, anyone?

