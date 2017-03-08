Michelle Obama Surprises Group of Female Students on International Women's Day

Talk about one lucky group of ladies.

Michelle Obama spent International Women's Day in the best way possible—inspiring teenage girls at a local school. The former First Lady stopped by Cardozo Education Campus in Washington, D.C., today to surprise a group of female students, and she documented the entire experience on Snapchat.

Michelle Obama/Snapchat

"We're celebrating International Women's Day with a group of amazing women, and we're going to talk about the importance of education in their lives and mine," she says to the camera before walking into a room filled with middle school and high school girls. Her entrance was met with gasps and excitement, and once things calmed down she gave out a multitude of hugs before hosting a roundtable discussion on education.

Michelle Obama/Snapchat

Michelle Obama/Snapchat

Michelle Obama/Snapchat

"Celebrating the beauty and diversity of our country on this #InternationalWomensDay with some of the many fierce and promising girls here at DC's Cardozo Education Campus," she captioned a photo on Instagram.

"I loved visiting this school because it tells the American story in so many ways. Three years ago, Cardozo established its International Academy with only 150 students, but today it boasts nearly 400 who are thriving in and out of the classroom," she continued. "By embracing young immigrants and their diverse cultures and contributions, Cardozo is a model for our entire country. The girls I met with today are ready to take on the world. We’ve just got to make sure that the world is ready for them."

Michelle Obama/Snapchat

Michelle Obama/Snapchat

Michelle Obama/Snapchat

VIDEO: 8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Get You Through the Day





It makes complete sense that Obama stopped by the school—she is a huge proponent of female education. Last year she launched Let Girls Learn, an initiative that helps give young women across the globe greater access to education.

RELATED: See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating International Women’s Day

Girl power, indeed.