Michelle Obama Says Men Can't Be "Bystanders" in Face of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

It seems like every day new allegations emerge about alleged sexual misconduct. From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey to Roy Moore, if you're feeling sickened by it, you're not alone. During a sold-out speech in Hartford, Connecticut, former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke to the crowd about the wave of accusations and she has a message for all the men out there.

“I can’t tell you how sick it makes me, the more I see the uncovering of the truth that all us women know has been out there, that there is an ugliness there," she told the crowd.

“If we want young women to be strong and have voices and advocate for themselves, then we have to realize how much work we have to do,’’ she added. “And I’m talking to the men out there, who cannot be innocent bystanders and complacent … watching this happen.”

Obama went on to describe the difficulties that women and girls in the United States face every day. "We live in a world … where young girls are literally in danger of some kind of mess, whether it’s what a man says to us, or how he looks at us, or an opportunity that is taken from us, or somebody who’s got our foot on our necks," she said. "It is such a sad, common existence for women and girls in this country.”