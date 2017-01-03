We Wish We Looked as Refreshed as Michelle Obama Post-Vacation

After a nice, relaxing vacation in Hawaii with her husband, President Barack Obama, and daughters, 18-year-old Malia and 15-year-old Sasha, Michelle Obama headed back to Air Force One on Sunday to return to the White House looking as refreshed as ever. Meanwhile, we stumbled into work a little bit late today post-vacation, hair somewhat disheveled and makeup not as expertly done as usual. FLOTUS, teach us your effortless ways!

The First Lady looked gorgeous, pairing a flirty printed dress with flat black sandals, her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail.

It seemed like the Obama family had a nice time on their annual Hawaiian vacation, returning to the island state where the President was born each year during the holidays.

And now, with less than three weeks left in the White House, we only have so much time left to style stalk the First Lady. But we do have a feeling she'll continue to step out in gorgeous outfits, even post-White House, as the family moves into their new home in the D.C. neighborhood of Kalorama come Jan. 20.