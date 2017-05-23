Michelle Obama Is Feeling Summer in a White Shoulder-Baring Look

As the Obamas continue to enjoy their much-deserved time off after eight years in the White House, the former First Lady's off-duty style game just keeps getting that much better.

The latest stop on their vacation circuit finds the duo in Siena, a city in Tuscany, Italy, where Obama proceeds to sport carefree summertime looks that are not only a nice departure from her structured Carolina Herrera dresses but also are a heap of inspiration for our Memorial Day weekend style.

ABIO DI PIETRO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

While visiting the Duomo di Siena cathedral and taking in the breathtaking views that the city has to offer, Obama wore a Club Monaco strappy off-the-shoulder white top ($160; clubmonaco.com) tucked into her high-waist olive pants. She finished off her casual ensemble with a delicate gold necklace, oversize ring, and an Elizabeth and James cuff ($234; nordstrom.com), as well as a pair of comfy slides.

ANSA via AP

RELATED: Michelle Obama Gets Honest About Post-White House Life in First Public Appearance

Obama's warm weather getup gives off similarly relaxed vibes to the bubblegum pink outfit she wore over the weekend, but this time around is perhaps more flirty with the lace-up sleeve details and ruffled neckline, making it a great date-night option for Memorial Day and beyond. Bellissimo!