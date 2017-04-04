Michelle Obama Steps Out with Natural Hair, Breaks Internet

After eight years of rocking her sleek trademark ‘do, Michelle Obama has finally embraced her natural hair in public.

The Internet caught fire this weekend when a photo of the former first lady’s natural curls surfaced. Twitter user “gif sommelier” got the ball rolling, gaining over 93,000 likes on Twitter with a photo of a headband- and ponytail-clad Michelle, the caption reading, “This is the picuture [sic] I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL.”

https://twitter.com/meagnacarta/status/848679489148211201 This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

Michelle looks gorgeous (as always) and it’s wildly refreshing to see a public figure embracing her natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users tend to agree—Obama’s grand reveal is something many people have been anticipating for a long time.

https://twitter.com/_cchikezie/status/848981646078615555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fcelebrity%2Flatest%2Fnews%2Fa21802%2Fmichelle-obama-natural-hair%2F Michelle Obama rocking natural hair is THE greatest thing to ever happen to me — Chioma Chikezie (@_cchikezie) April 3, 2017

Thank you, Michelle, for showing us it’s okay to be ourselves in every sense of the word, haters be damned. Cue “You’re Beautiful” (James Blunt edition).