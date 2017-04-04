Michelle Obama Steps Out with Natural Hair, Breaks Internet

April 4, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
by: Isabel Jones

After eight years of rocking her sleek trademark ‘do, Michelle Obama has finally embraced her natural hair in public.

The Internet caught fire this weekend when a photo of the former first lady’s natural curls surfaced. Twitter user “gif sommelier” got the ball rolling, gaining over 93,000 likes on Twitter with a photo of a headband- and ponytail-clad Michelle, the caption reading, “This is the picuture [sic] I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL.”

https://twitter.com/meagnacarta/status/848679489148211201

Michelle looks gorgeous (as always) and it’s wildly refreshing to see a public figure embracing her natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users tend to agree—Obama’s grand reveal is something many people have been anticipating for a long time.

https://twitter.com/_cchikezie/status/848981646078615555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fcelebrity%2Flatest%2Fnews%2Fa21802%2Fmichelle-obama-natural-hair%2F

https://twitter.com/veryshady/status/848984401446924290

https://twitter.com/nebulawade/status/848746110248075264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fcelebrity%2Flatest%2Fnews%2Fa21802%2Fmichelle-obama-natural-hair%2F

https://twitter.com/RegularBlack_/status/848698655649431552

RELATED: Michelle Obama Wrote a College Recommendation Letter for This Talented Teen

Thank you, Michelle, for showing us it’s okay to be ourselves in every sense of the word, haters be damned. Cue “You’re Beautiful” (James Blunt edition).

