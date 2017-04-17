Here’s Why Michelle Obama Sent Lily Collins This Thank-You Note

When Lily Collins came out with her first book last month, readers were blown away by the raw autobiographical stories she shared. Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. featured a collection of the 28-year-old actress’s essays—from an open letter forgiving her father, musician Phil Collins, to a chapter about struggling with eating disorders.

Fans appreciated her honesty and, as it turns out, among them was none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama.

On Monday the Mortal Instruments star shared a look at a personal thank-you note that Michelle sent her way.

"Dear Lily: I am writing to thank you for the copy of your new book," it started out. "The gift was such a nice gesture and I look forward to sharing it with my daughters."

Getty (2)

"The outpouring of support I have received from women across the country continues to amaze me, and I am filled with a great sense of hope for our shared future," the note continued. "I heard this quote recently and it reminded me of your book so I wanted to share it with you. ‘Here’s to strong women, may we know the, may we be them, may we raise them.’"

"Again, thank you for your kindness, Lily. I wish you all the best," it concluded.

Notably, Michelle’s personalized stationery is much simpler than the letterhead from her time in the White House with husband Barack Obama. The off-white sheet of paper featured just her first and last name in block letters.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart Michelle Obama for your encouragement and support. You have no idea how much this means to me. And that Wonder Woman stamp is everything. You truly are such an incredible inspiration. I'll definitely be framing these! #Unfiltered... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart Michelle Obama for your encouragement and support. You have no idea how much this means to me,” the Lily wrote in the caption to her Instagram post. “You truly are such an incredible inspiration. I'll definitely be framing these!”

RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama's Cutest Couple Moments

The star didn’t fail to notice a small touch on the envelope’s exterior: “And that Wonder Woman stamp is everything."

It truly is. Will Sasha and Malia will share their book reviews next? We can only hope!