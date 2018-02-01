Michelle Obama Says Barack Totally Got Shortchanged in Their Post-Presidency Home

Michelle Obama couldn’t seem happier in her post-White House life, but her husband Barack has a few complaints about his new house. On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle gives her first TV interview since the end of Barack Obama’s presidency and dishes about her (much quieter) life after the White House.

“I wake up when I want to wake up. I, you know, I got myself all gussied up to come here. Came out of the basement. It’s just like what? Come out of the house?” she joked, wearing a chic Tom Ford asymmetrical top and black trousers. “But we’re doing great. The girls are good, Barack is working, we’ve got projects going, so we’re staying busy and traveling. We’ve had some fun.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The Obamas moved into a gorgeous home just down the street from the White House in Washington, D.C., where they’ll stay until their younger daughter Sasha finishes high school (she’s currently a junior). “But it is odd because now I have a door and a doorbell and people actually trip out when I come to my door and I open it. And the dogs, Bo and Sunny, don’t know what a doorbell is. So, the doorbell rings and they’re like, I’ve never heard that before,” she joked.

“I picked out the house. I, you know, I was responsible cause he was being the president when we had to move so he didn’t really have time to go house hunting,” Michelle added, saying that Barack kind of got the short end of the stick.

“He still talks about this. He got so shortchanged on this whole deal. He doesn’t have enough closet space … sorry! He’s got the smallest room for his office. Sasha actually killed in this house. She has like this two-room suite, it’s all decked out. She’s got a like living room area and a bedroom and she designed it.”

“So, he’s really hating on her,” the former First Lady jokes. As for her daughter Malia, who is in her first year of college at Harvard, Michelle says her room is “up in the attic somewhere.”

“You don’t waste rooms on college kids,” she added. Watch her hilarious interview above, including her emotional pep talk on how to stay positive in the current political climate.