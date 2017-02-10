We Can't Wait for Michelle Obama's Guest Appearance on MasterChef Junior

We have to admit, we were worried we'd be forced to go cold turkey when the Obamas left the White House three weeks ago. However, we're thrilled to report that Michelle Obama has no plans to leave us high and dry. According to the Los Angeles Times, the former First Lady is set to appear as a guest judge on the new season on MasterChef Junior.

Ok, so maybe the next time we see her won't involve stunning ball gowns or iconic speeches, but it will combine two of our other favorite things: cute kids and food.

The LA Times reports that Graham Elliot will not return as judge for this season of MasterChef Junior—which premiered Thursday night on Fox. Instead, the fifth season will have guest judges in his place. So far, we know that Martha Stewart, a few of the Muppets, and Obama herself will all serve as guest judges.

RELATED: The Internet Is Going Crazy Over the Obamas on Vacation

VIDEO: Inside the Obama Family's Kalorama Home

This isn't the first cooking show appearance for the former FLOTUS, but it is the first time she'll be judging food. We can't imagine her being a tough critic, but if the kids are smart, they'll go heavy on the vegetables.