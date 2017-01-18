First Lady Michelle Obama Thanks Us for the "Greatest Gift of All"

This year, our First Lady’s birthday happened to coincide with the Obama family’s final week in office. Somehow, this overlap of momentous events made us even weepier than we expected—we’re not the only ones crying ourselves to sleep every night this week, right? It’s only the final time Michelle will celebrate her birthday as First Lady—no big deal …

Anyway, after wiping away our tears, we took to Twitter to find FLOTUS grateful as ever, thanking her constituents for their birthday wishes and “the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady.” Don’t cry—don’t do it. Along with her sweet message, Obama posted a photo of herself gracefully seated on a staircase with beloved first dogs Sunny and Bo. The elegant First Lady coordinated with her black-and-white pets in a structured striped blouse, black pants, and a set of glamorous black pumps.

She also posted a sweet video with the pups.

Happy belated birthday, FLOTUS!