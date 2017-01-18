First Lady Michelle Obama Thanks Us for the "Greatest Gift of All"

First Lady Michelle Obama Thanks Us for the "Greatest Gift of All"
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Shop This Post
January 18, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

This year, our First Lady’s birthday happened to coincide with the Obama family’s final week in office. Somehow, this overlap of momentous events made us even weepier than we expected—we’re not the only ones crying ourselves to sleep every night this week, right? It’s only the final time Michelle will celebrate her birthday as First Lady—no big deal …

VIDEO: 8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Get You Through 2017

 

Anyway, after wiping away our tears, we took to Twitter to find FLOTUS grateful as ever, thanking her constituents for their birthday wishes and “the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady.” Don’t cry—don’t do it. Along with her sweet message, Obama posted a photo of herself gracefully seated on a staircase with beloved first dogs Sunny and Bo. The elegant First Lady coordinated with her black-and-white pets in a structured striped blouse, black pants, and a set of glamorous black pumps.

She also posted a sweet video with the pups.

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. 🙋🏽🐶🐶🇺🇸

A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

RELATED: Barack's Birthday Wishes to Michelle Obama Couldn't Be Sweeter + More Celebs Who Honored the First Lady's Big Day

Happy belated birthday, FLOTUS!

The Latest in Video

Check Out Moschino Ken & Barbie Dolls
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top