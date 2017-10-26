Michelle Obama Is Professionally Chic in This Geometric Dress

Poised, but powerful. Fashion-forward, but classic. These are just the few of the virtues of Michelle Obama’s wardrobe, and she’s shown us once again how to nail the art of professional-chic dressing as she took to the stage with David Letterman at the Streicker Center in New York City.

The ensemble in question revolves around a largely black dress by designer Naeem Khan—though this is no ordinary LBD, mind you. The long-sleeved, knee-length number featured a graphic black-and-white geometric print, providing a maximum contrast and maximum look. The dress’s fluted skirt didn’t hurt the chic factor, either. The former First Lady accessorized with a pair of black pumps, which boasted an au courant ankle strap for good measure.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

We’re dying to know what she said into that mic—she and Letterman looked to be having a grand time—but while we wait for the transcript, we will have to content ourselves to admire MoBama’s always on-point style.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

We’ll also be trawling the Internet trying to score one of these dresses for our own professional wardrobe, tbh.