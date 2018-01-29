Michelle Obama Taps Ellen DeGeneres for First Post-White House TV Interview

Michelle Obama is going to help Ellen DeGeneres ring in her 60th birthday in a big way.

The former FLOTUS picked the talk show host for her first post–White House TV interview, according to Deadline, and will appear on Thursday's episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show to help her celebrate her big 6-0.

Obama’s appearance will mark the first of two birthday-themed shows for DeGeneres, with both including those who are “paying it forward” and who participated in her #OneMillionActsOfGood campaign.

Getty Images

The two-part show, which will air Feb. 1 and 2, will also include Jennifer Aniston, who will pop up on the talk show Friday.

Prior to Obama’s hiatus from the small screen, she appeared on DeGeneres's show several times, even co-hosting an episode back in 2016. When she did, DeGeneres took Obama to CVS to help her prepare for life after the White House.

The mom of two gave her final interview as First Lady to Oprah Winfrey that December.