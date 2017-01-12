Michelle Obama's Farewell Tonight Show Visit: All the Epic Moments

We're not crying, you're crying!

On Wednesday evening's episode of the Tonight Show, Michelle Obama joined Jimmy Fallon for her final talk show appearance as First Lady, and the late night host gave us all the feels as he made the special segment all about giving thanks as the Obama family says goodbye to the White House.

It was an emotional farewell appearance for Mrs. Obama, who told the Golden Globes emcee that the whole family is having difficulty dealing with the transition.

"It's nuts, I feel like crying right now. I didn't think it would be this emotional," she admitted. "It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us."

To lighten the mood, the late night comedian decided to play a little game of "Thank You Notes" with the 52-year-old, who displayed her humorous side by penning a shoutout to her husband, President Barack Obama.

"Thank you, Barack, for proving you're not a lame duck, but my very own silver fox," she wrote. (Watch the segment in the video at top.)

While the special episode also included the mother of two playing a game of Catchphrase with Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle as well as a musical performance by Stevie Wonder, it was a pre-recorded video in which people who were recording thank-you video messages to Michelle got surprised by an in-person visit from the First Lady that really tugged at the heartstrings:

Cue the tears.

Check out the clips below for more highlights, including when Mrs. Obama ...

Gives a heartfelt shout-out to her mom:

Confirms why daughter Sasha Obama missed her father's farewell address Tuesday night:

Plays Catchphrase with Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld:

Shares what advice she'd give to incoming FLOTUS Melania Trump:

Gets serenaded by Stevie Wonder: