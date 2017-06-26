You Have to Hear Michelle Obama's Shout-Out to Chance The Rapper at the BET Awards

Let's be honest: If Michelle Obama gives you any kind of shoutout, then you are probably a pretty extraordinary person.

So, it must feel good to be Chance The Rapper today after the former First Lady gave him a heartfelt nod at the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday night. In a pre-recorded video, Obama saluted the 24-year-old rapper, as he received the night's prestigious Humanitarian Award.

"With these passionate efforts, Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed, and they have so much to contribute to their community and our country," Obama stated. "I can think of no better legacy to leave, and I am thrilled to celebrate you here to tonight and honored to call you my friend."

The love and work doesn't stop there, with Chance just dropping new details about his new song with DJ Khaled on Instagram. "#iloveyousomuch drops tn, real vibes for all the babies," he captioned the post, which boasts a screenshot of a message from Khaled. "This for all the Families that love each other, all the lil braddas baby yea S/o to Asahd and Kensli for inspiring this record and to the legendary @DjKhaled for believing in me, reminding me to believe in myself, reminding me to be #Grateful and for giving glory to God. I think y'all gone like this one lol."

We're running to download the new song ASAP! And here's to hoping the Obamas make an appearance at the BET Awards next year.