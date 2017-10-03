Michelle Obama Tears Up as Barack Surprises Her with an Anniversary Tribute

Yes, Michelle Obama is glowing—it is her 25th wedding anniversary after all.

The former FLOTUS stunned in a black pin-striped dress complete with round metallic embellishments paired with black pumps as she struck a pose with Shonda Rhimes at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women Tuesday.

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

Obama was on hand to give one of her too few and far between public speeches since leaving the White House and gave her sympathy to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting as she began. "My heart goes out to the victims and families," she said during the discussion, which was moderated by the Scandal creator.

But as she continued on, and talked about women's issues, she was soon interrupted by her husband, Barack Obama, who surprised her with a touching video message in celebration of their anniversary, during the event.

"I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years," the former POTUS said. "The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are."

"It was a lot easier for me to do it, because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country," he continued.

Michelle started to tear up as Barack talked about her "strength, grace, determination and honesty." But he wasn't done yet.

"It's no wonder that as people got to know you the way that I got to know you, they fell in love," he added. "It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough in asking you out for a date."

Once the video ended, she joked to the crowd and Rhimes and said: "I better get home." Watch the video here:

Barack's sweet tribute came just hours after Michelle shared a message on Instagram in celebration of their wedding anniversary. She captioned a photo from their Chicago wedding in 1992, "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I [love] you."